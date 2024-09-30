Ghana Air Force officers complete ATC training in South Africa

Eight officers from the Ghana Air Force (GAF) have completed their basic air traffic control (ATC) course at Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS) in South Africa.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe, commended them for their “excellent performance”, the GAF said in a statement. Bekoe interacted with the officers when they visited the Ghana Air Force Headquarters on 10 September 2024.

During the visit, Bekoe noted that he had closely monitored their progress throughout the course. He encouraged them to maintain exemplary conduct and to share their newly acquired knowledge with colleagues to ensure the smooth execution of the mandate of the Ghana Air Force.

Their course covered, amongst others, Aerodrome Control Rating, Approach Control Procedure and Approach Control Radar Rating.

The officers were sent to South Africa in October 2023. Sending them off last year, Bekoe said, “I believe that the exposure you will gain on this course will enhance your skills and enable you to tackle challenging situations with a global perspective. This will enable you to perform your duties effortlessly in ensuring the safety and efficiency of air travel.”