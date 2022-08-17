Flood damage fixed at AFB Durban, move on hold

Air Force Base (AFB) Durban is not going anywhere for at least the next five years and any changes or re-alignment of its strategy will for the foreseeable future be built around its current location on what was Durban International Airport.

The re-alignment issue was raised by CAF, Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo, when visiting the force’s only base in KwaZulu-Natal in June during a post-flood inspection. He is reported as saying: “We need to rethink the strategy of this base and align it with the SAAF vision. Quantification, expenditure and time allocation for projects, once again, is necessary to restore the base”.

The restore part is done according to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), government’s landlord and property manager.

“Work done is 100% complete”, according to a DWPI update on flood intervention projects in KwaZulu-Natal.

“One of the key sites DPWI had to repair was the Durban air force base. This work is now 100% completed. The work included repairing damaged roofs, floors, walls, downpipes and gutters. Other work completed included replacing generators, repairing blocked sewage drains and removing mud sludge from the hangar room at the base. Scoping for further critical construction work is underway to secure the required funding. This is projected to be completed by the end of August,” the DWPI statement has it.

AFB Durban is home to 15 Squadron and its mixed Agusta A109 and Oryx fleet along with maintenance and administrative personnel as well as 508 Squadron providing security.

The lone SAAF Durban – and KwaZulu-Natal – base remains the only aviation related occupant of what was once the province’s international airport. The airport was replaced by King Shaka International north of Durban in time for the 2010 FIFA Soccer World Cup with indications the air force would take up residence at the airport.

In 2019 defenceWeb was told preliminary work on establishing a base at King Shaka was underway. This was said then to involve an environmental impact assessment and landscaping, understood by this publication to be earthworks associated with civil engineering and construction.

The official response at that time was: “The construction timeframe is five years, however, it will be moved to the right with a year due to the lost year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the time schedule, the new base is anticipated to be occupied around the end of 2025 to the beginning of 2026 provided no other external factors impede the construction progress”.

defenceWeb approached King Shaka to ascertain if there is movement on building an air force base at the international airport. The enquiry was referred to Dube TradePort, the provincial special economic zone operating on land adjacent to the airport property.







Dube marketing and communications officer Vincent Zwane said the air force “engaged” Dube TradePort “on relocating some of its operations to Dube TradePort land, adjacent to King Shaka International”.