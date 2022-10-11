First Africa Air Force Forum in Senegal

Senegal’s Dakar will later this month (October) host the inaugural Africa Air Force Forum (AAFF) with countering asymmetrical continental threats by way of enhanced air operations a priority agenda item.

A statement issued on behalf of AAFF has it the 26 and 27 gathering in the King Fahd Palace will also highlight low intensity conflicts, host networking exercises and interactive platforms. The forum is touted as enhancing collaborative approaches to combat regional security challenges on the continent.

The forum is “essential for the entire aerospace community to co-operatively advance tactics and MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) supply chain management”. In this regard it is important to note the Senegalese Air Force is currently enhancing its fleet capabilities and personal readiness to support counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations. “This readiness is crucial in the context of oil and gas exploitation starting in 2023 and the need to provide air assets to safeguard offshore and onshore oil and gas assets”.

Chief of Air Force Staff, Brigadier General Papa Souleymane welcomed the global aerospace community to this meeting of air force leadership as well as proven solution providers. “The forum will provide a setting to talk about the evolving role air operations have in counter-insurgency efforts and highlight the importance of the region’s forces to co-operatively address enhancing the security landscape”.

Over 20 speakers have been lined up for the event with a similar number of African air force chiefs expected.






