EMSS Antennas looking to the stars as it eyes new markets and technologies

After building a solid reputation through its participation in the MeerKAT and Square Kilometre Array (SKA) radio astronomy telescope projects, antenna specialist EMSS is now aiming for the stars as it looks to break out of the radio astronomy field.

The company has identified the space market as somewhere it can apply its skills and knowledge, and to this effect it took part in the 72nd International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Dubai in October 2021. EMSS Antennas was invited to join the South African National Space Agency (Sansa) and ZASpace at the South African pavilion, along with seven other private companies.

According to Dawid Botha, Managing Director at EMSS Antennas, this was an exploratory mission to meet the players in the global space industry and seek out and develop opportunities. “We made a number of good connections, including, ironically, with our local partners Sansa and other local companies in the satellite industry,” he said.

Botha believes Sansa is a great partner as it has the ear of the government and interacts with other space agencies, including those in the United States and Russia. Through Sansa’s connections, local companies can become involved in global space projects.

EMSS Antennas has already found niche applications for its expertise, and identified space debris detection and deep space communication as areas where its skills could be useful. It is now looking for partners in these areas. Botha believes that through its antenna expertise, EMSS is well suited to space debris tracking because with specialised antenna/receiver equipment, the company can help observe smaller debris, or small items further away from the Earth.

“We’re on a mission to find what is being used for space debris tracking, what are the issues and where can we contribute,” Botha said.

The new focus comes as EMSS Antennas is trying to break out of radio astronomy field and see where it can apply its skills and knowledge, especially as the MeerKAT/SKA projects will eventually wind down for the company.

One potential opportunity EMSS has its eye on is the National Radio Astronomy Observatory’s (NRAO)’s Next Generation Very Large Array (ngVLA) radio telescope in North America. This is a proposed next-generation telescope with 263 dish antennas distributed across the continent. EMSS has already been supporting this over the last few years with pre-studies, concept designs and dish analysis.

Stellenbosch-based EMSS Antennas was established in 2002 as the antenna design and analysis subsidiary of the EMSS Group, which rebranded to Alphawave in 2017. Over the last decade the company has focussed on MeerKAT and Square Kilometre Array work, having conceived and developed the cryogenic receiver systems and the associated vacuum and helium support services for MeerKAT in the UHF and L-bands, and having refined the L-band product to production readiness for the SKA. These UHF and L-band receivers are the most sensitive low noise receivers on the planet, the company said.

Honing its skills for the radio astronomy field, EMSS Antennas were also responsible for the electro-magnetic design and performance analyses of the shape of the offset Gregorian antenna reflecting surfaces for both these projects.

Although predominantly a research and development (R&D) house, for MeerKAT, EMSS in 2015 established a production facility to build the 140 receivers and associated helium- and vacuum support subsystems. This facility was tailor-made for producing these limited quantity, highly specialised products and is aligned to do so once more for the SKA. The facility can easily be transformed to produce similar products for similar projects.







EMSS has seen rapid growth over the last 15 years, going from just four people in 2005 to 35 today, with extensive production and test facilities. Although focussing on antennas and the space telescope industry, its capabilities and facilities have already been of use to the satellite industry cluster. For example, locally developed cube satellites had some of their components ‘baked out’ by EMSS Antennas prior to launch into orbit. Th company remains available to assist the satellite industry on component, subsystem or system level.