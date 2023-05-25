Embraer MRO status for ExecuJet in Africa

Hard on the heels of a South African Department of Defence (DoD) partnership on the way with Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer, the South American aerospace company named ExecuJet its South African – and African – business jet authorised service centre partner.

Speaking in the defence budget vote debate in Parliament this week (Tuesday, 23 May), Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise said a partnership with Embraer “to manufacture and repair in South Africa” was on the way. She did not specify dates or contractual arrangements saying only it would boost the local defence industry and “force” the South African government to “put more money in”. Her remarks follow Brazilian Air Force Commander Lieutenant Brigadier Marcelo Damasceno informing his country’s Senate Foreign Relations and National Defence Committee negotiations were underway with eight countries, including South Africa, to acquire Embraer KC-390 Millennium tactical transport aircraft.

Lanseria-headquartered ExecuJet will handle Embraer bizjet servicing through an authorised service centre under the care and management of ExecuJet MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) Services.

“We’ve supported Embraer business jets for many years and have a long and trusted relationship with the aircraft manufacturer,” according to Vince Goncalves, ExecuJet MRO Services Regional Vice President Africa.

ExecuJet is locally and internationally certified to do line and heavy maintenance on Embraer Legacy 600 and 650 business jets.

“I think we were chosen to be an authorised service centre, because of our good customer reputation and international footprint. Other ExecuJet facilities, such as the Middle East and Australia, are already Embraer-approved. Local customers now have enhanced support in region and we have the backing of Embraer allowing us, for example, to do warranty work,” Goncalves said.