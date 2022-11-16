Eight African nations attend Africa Partnership Flight 2022

Eight African nations came together to participate in the 2022 African Partner Flight co-hosted by the Tunisian air force and US Air Forces Africa in Tunisia, where they opened dialogue between air force leaders across the continent.

US Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs said the event took place in Tunis from 2 to 4 November, adding that African partner flights “serve as an opportunity to open dialogue between air force leaders across the continent, identify opportunities for the US to assist African partners, and implement collective solutions.”

“African Partnership Flights offer a unique opportunity to build partnerships and share knowledge,” said US Air Force Major General James Kriesel, US Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa national guard assistant to the commander. “I’m eager to also uphold our partnerships and build new relationships as we address issues common to us all.”

This APF focused on broadening interoperability on Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) objectives and building partnership capacity towards ISR objectives that provide coalition forces the advanced capabilities to detect and defend against a spectrum of threats while promoting regional security and stability.

“As General Hecker, commander of US Air Forces Africa, emphasizes: our partnerships and interoperability drive our readiness and success,” said Kriesel. “We’ve chosen an Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance set of capabilities for this APF. As you know, ISR is vital to military operations in Africa and its importance has continually grown.”

Events like APF afford participants an opportunity to learn from each other and actively apply that knowledge to daily operations, as the US and its African coalition partners routinely conduct ISR activities across North and West Africa in support of US Africa Command and host nation regional and security objectives, the US Air Force said.

Participants of this APF engaged in open dialogue conversations, received several briefs covering numerous ISR topics, engaged in a final capstone project and toured the new Tunisian Military Intelligence Schoolhouse. A first of its kind in North Africa, the schoolhouse will serve as the primary educational institution on the continent focused on developing leaders for the military’s ISR community.

The last APF was held in June 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya and focused on Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Response. In February 2023, US Air Forces Africa will co-host the African Air Chiefs Symposium themed “African Air Forces in the Fight Against Transnational Threats” with the Senegalese Air Force in Dakar, Senegal.

Africa Air Force Forum

The Africa Partnership Flight event came days after more than 40 African nations and international delegations descended on Dakar, Senegal, for the two-day Africa Air Force Forum that addressed Africa’s air forces through emerging requirements, counter terrorism, and counterinsurgency efforts across the continent.

The conference marked s Hecker’s first visit to the African continent as the USAFE-AFAFRICA commander. During the conference, Hecker presented on the growing presence of international air forces in Africa and their ability to support partners beyond counterterrorism and counterinsurgency efforts.

“The most important thing we can do to guarantee future success is to stand shoulder-to shoulder, build trust in one another, and face these challenges together,” Hecker said. “We continue to lean into forums like this and others such as the African Partner Flights and Association of African Air Forces events. Each occasion should remind us that we are in this fight together.”

“Multilateral military-to-military engagements build aviation capacity, enhance local and regional cooperation, and promote interoperability across nations. USAFE-AFAFRICA aims to strengthen these mutually beneficial networks between the US and African partners, as well as between African partners themselves,” the US Air Force said.







In the past year, the US has provided critical airlift support through foreign military sales and training, hosted multiple engagements through the Association of African Air Forces, integrated with regional partners in exercise African Lion 2022, and provided critical operational awareness to partners throughout the continent.