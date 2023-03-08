Egyptian Air Force becomes first Rafale export user to reach 10 000 flight hours

The Egyptian Air Force (EAF) has become the first Dassault Rafale export customer to reach 10 000 flying hours on the type, having flown the Rafale since 2015.

To celebrate the milestone, Dassault Aviation and the Egyptian Air Force hosted a ceremony last week in Egypt. “This important milestone confirms the Rafale’s technological and operational excellence, and attests to the quality of the training of Egyptian crews received in France. It also demonstrates the effectiveness of the systems and personnel put in place by Dassault Aviation to support the implementation of the aircraft in Egypt. Lastly, it illustrates the great skill of the Egyptian Air Force, which has carried out the transformation of its pilots and mechanics to the Rafale with ease and fluidity,” Dassault said.

“Egypt has chosen the Rafale, recognizing its unique ‘game-changer’ character, to ensure its role in full sovereignty as a key player in the regional and international arena, in a demanding geopolitical context. This celebration around the 10 000 flight hours of the Rafale salutes the great mastery of the Egyptian Air Force, the excellence of the Rafale, and honours Dassault Aviation, which has maintained strong relations with Egypt based on trust and commitment for nearly 50 years”, said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

Egypt ordered an initial 24 Rafales in 2015, and another 30 in 2021. Egyptian Rafales have been armed with MICA air-to-air missiles, HAMMER stand-off weapons, Al Tariq guided munitions, and SCALP cruise missiles.