Egypt to host new air show in 2024

Supported by the Ministry of Defence, the Egyptian Air Force, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Egypt will host the inaugural Egypt Air Show next year at Alamein International Airport.

To be held from 14 to 17 May 2024, this four-day event aims to highlight cutting-edge developments in the defence, space, and commercial aviation sectors. The event will feature an array of aircraft displays, including static displays, demonstrations, and flying displays, the organisers said.

Over 250 exhibitors are expected to participate, along with more than 50 aircraft in both static and flying presentations.

Furthermore, the event will feature a delegation programme, hosting more than 100 VIPs from around the world, and 20 country pavilions.

The air show is being organised by Arabian World Events. Thomas Gaunt, CEO of Arabian World Events, stated: “The event will serve as a place for international air forces, civil aviation authorities, space agencies, airlines and other VIP delegations to meet with the entire aerospace value chain, many of whom have already committed to their participation in the show.”

Egypt is growing its position as an aerospace and defence exhibition host, and will later this year be hosting the third edition of the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX). The expo, which will be held between 4 and 7 December, will showcase the latest military technology, equipment, and systems across land, sea, and air, with over 35,000 military and defence industry visitors expected.

The third edition of EDEX will be organized by Arabian World Events, with the full support of the Egyptian Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Military Production.