Egypt looking to develop CH-47 air base ahead of helicopter deliveries

The Egyptian Air Force (EAF) is seeking to develop Anchas Air Base to operate the 12 new CH-47 Chinook helicopters it is acquiring.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Middle East District, on 24 July released a market research statement for the construction of CH-47 ‘bed down facilities and infrastructure’ under a Foreign Military Financing case.

“This design-build project includes new construction and renovation of existing facilities to support the EAF’s acquisition of twelve CH-47 helicopters under a separate FMF Case. Work will be performed at Anchas Air Base, Egypt.

“The scope of facility and infrastructure work includes completion of design, construction of a new maintenance hangar to accommodate four CH-47 helicopters, expansion of the existing flight maintenance apron, extension of aircraft taxiways and vehicular roadways, renovation of the existing base water treatment plant, new wastewater lift station, renovation of existing base wastewater treatment system, extension of airfield lighting, and extension of utility systems to support new construction including domestic and fire water, wastewater, electrical and communication systems,” the Army Corps of Engineers stated.

The project is expected to cost between $25 million and $100 million and take 30 months to complete.

Anchas (or Inchas) Air Base is located northeast of Cairo. It was used by fighter jets in the past but no longer appears to permanently host any aircraft, Janes reported.

The US approved the sale of 12 CH-47F Chinooks to Egypt in 2022, and in January 2023 Boeing was awarded a $426 million contract for the aircraft, which will replace the Egyptian Air Force’s CH-47D aircraft. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2026. After this first contract, Egypt has the option to purchase 11 more.

Egypt received an initial 15 CH-47C Chinooks in the early 1980s followed by four CH-47Ds in 1998/1999. Most of the C models are believed to have been upgraded to D standard in 2002. In 2009 Egypt requested the purchase of six CH-47D Chinooks, but it seems this never went any further.

Egyptian Chinooks are operated by 18 Squadron, part of 546 Air Wing and 33 Squadron/Chinook OCU and are based at Kom Awshim Air Base.

Compared to the CH-47D, the CH-47F Chinook is easier to maintain and has an improved cockpit with a digital automatic flight control system. The latest Chinook model also has advanced cargo-handling capabilities.

There are 20 Chinook customers around the world who operate more than 950 aircraft.