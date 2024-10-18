Denel launches new rotary wing UAV

As part of its product diversification strategy, Denel Aerospace has announced the launch of a new Rotary Wing Unmanned Aerial System (RW-UAS), designed primarily for surveillance, with the ability to provide situational information as well as detailed object or terrain data.

Some years ago Denel approached local universities to take part in the research and development of new generation aircraft: an unmanned helicopter (Prowler) and manned aeroplane (Small African Regional Aircraft – SARA). The Prowler was developed in conjunction with Armscor.

The resulting RW-UAS is day and night operable and is equipped with optical sensors and an optional radar sensor. The standard observation sensors include a thermal imaging camera, high definition colour TV camera, auto tracker, laser rangefinder and designator. The optional radar sensor offers synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and inverse synthetic aperture radar (ISAR) imagery as well as ground moving object indicator imagery.

Capable of automatic vertical take-off and landing, the RW-UAS can operate and navigate autonomously, with 10 hours of endurance with the standard payload. With an additional 80 kg payload, the system has a four hour endurance. Maximum take-off weight is 560 kg.

With a fully articulated five-blade main and tail rotor system, Denel notes the system has a low noise profile and can operate from a variety of landing zones, even from the back of a vehicle and vessels, making it competitive in this weight class.

The RW-UAS has an airframe length of 5.9 metres, with a rotor diameter of six metres, and a height of 1.7 metres. It is powered by a 4-cylinder, 4-stroke turbocharged petrol or diesel motor, capable of propelling it to a speed of 200 km/h.

Intended applications include law enforcement, public safety, border patrol, wildlife monitoring, area surveillance, powerline inspection, disaster management, search and rescue, communications relay, and geological surveying.

The aircraft’s flight modes include Autonomous mode, with autopilot control in accordance with a pre-planned flight plan, including auto take-off and landing. Trajectory mode makes use of autopilot, which executes route commands from the Ground Control Station (GCS). A sense and avoid capability is included, along with communications fail mode, which executes an autonomous flight to a predetermined landing point. There is also provision for engine rotor failure, which executes autorotation and an autonomous landing.