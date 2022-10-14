CSIR’s K-Line fire detection camera now UAV-mounted

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) successfully tested its K-Line fire detection camera on an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The camera was originally launched into space aboard the ZACube-2 micro satellite in December 2018.

K-Line was initially developed by the CSIR, government’s technology development house, to detect fires from space. The CSIR is currently receiving images from the satellite-mounted K-Line, but believes the system can find a wider range of use if fitted on unmanned aerial vehicles.

A drone mounted K-Line unit has the advantage of being able to detect fires when launched – the ZACube-2 satellite is in a low-earth orbit and as it is not over South Africa at all times its ability to detect fires is intermittent.

The CSIR drone-mounted unit uses two cameras – one to take images of background and the other to detect fires. By using the near infrared spectrum and a special filter, the unit is able to detect potassium emitted by fires on the ground. A special filter allows the unit to reduce false alarm incidents from the ground.

With the drone-mounted unit proven, Edwin Magidimisha, CSIR Senior Physicist and K-Line Project Leader, said fire detection from further distances will be tested. The aim is to improve the information stream and payload battery life. The drone-mounted K-Line unit is self-contained and is easily attached to UAV platforms. Magidimisha said a multi-rotor UAV was used to test the K-Line unit with trials on a fixed wing unmanned aircraft in the offing.

The system has a number of environmental and economic uses including early detection of forest or crop fires. Its role in defence and security would potentially focus on its ability to detect artillery fire and gunshots and to locate enemy forces by cooking fires.







The K-Line camera was one of several security innovations showcased by the CSIR at September’s Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition. Other capabilities highlighted included a C-Band phased array synthetic aperture radar (SAR) payload (SAR-C); a locally developed biometric system for children; a contactless fingerprint recognition device; a cybersecurity early warning software system; Meerkat wide area surveillance system; and an asset and fleet management system providing situational awareness around business operations.