CSIR and Sysdel collaborate on new Acepod electronic warfare pod for the SAAF

An advanced electronic warfare (EW) pod developed domestically by Sysdel, Armscor, the South African Air Force (SAAF) and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) was unveiled at September’s Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition.

The Acepod, designed by Sysdel of Centurion and supported by Armscor and the SAAF, marks a significant advance in the country’s airborne defence capabilities. The CSIR played a crucial role in integrating and testing the pod on the SAAF’s Hawk Mk 120 aircraft.

The Acepod, short for Airborne Countermeasure and ELINT (Electronic Intelligence) Pod, is a technology demonstrator funded by the SAAF and acquisition agency Armscor. Its primary function is to develop and demonstrate advanced electronic warfare technology, while also providing crucial training to EW and radar personnel. This is critical for the SAAF, enabling the development of strategies and expertise in operating with jamming equipment.

Sysdel specialises in the development, manufacture and support of Electronic Warfare systems in the radar domain. Although Sysdel led the design of the original Acepod Mk 1, the CSIR was brought in to support integration, specifically focusing on adapting the pod to the fast jet environment. Sysdel’s experience in electronic warfare systems was complemented by the CSIR’s expertise in aircraft integration, as the latter tackled challenges like aerodynamics, physical constraints and flight requirements. The CSIR’s primary task was to address the physical challenges posed by the pod’s size and weight while not being involved in the pod’s internal electronics.

One of the major challenges faced during development was the size of the pod. Weighing 326 kilograms and stretching over three and a half meters in length, the pod is the heaviest payload ever integrated onto a South African Hawk. This posed unique challenges, particularly given the limited ground clearance of the Hawk’s relatively low undercarriage. To address this, the CSIR developed a custom trolley to safely load and mount the pod under the aircraft’s centre pylon.

Despite these challenges, the integration process was completed at a fraction of the cost that would have been charged by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM). The CSIR’s work on the Acepod Mk 2 resulted in the development of a new methodology for integrating large payloads onto fast jets, which has since been patented.

The first flight test of the Acepod Mk 2 took place in March this year. Primary envelope expansion tests have demonstrated the pod’s compatibility with the Hawk, confirming its structural and operational integrity in flight. The next phase, involving the testing of the pod’s actual jamming payload, is scheduled for early next year. This timeline depends on the availability of testing facilities in South Africa, including critical vibration tests that will further validate the pod’s performance.

The pod requires considerable support from the aircraft to function, as it draws power from the Hawk to run its onboard systems. The collaborative effort between Sysdel, the CSIR and the SAAF’s Test Flight and Development Centre (TFDC) was essential in overcoming these technical hurdles, with the CSIR orchestrating the process in close coordination with the Air Force’s Directorate System Integrity.

The Acepod Mk 2 represents a major leap in South Africa’s electronic warfare capabilities. The SAAF has never had access to such a powerful jamming pod and once fully operational, the pod will significantly enhance the SAAF’s ability to conduct EW missions and safeguard its airspace against evolving threats.

