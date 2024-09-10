Community spirit soars as Bloemfontein hosts Children’s Flight 2024

In a display of community spirit and a commitment to inspiring aviation amongst the next generation, 500 children from in and around Bloemfontein experienced the thrill of flight during The Children’s Flight 2024 at New Tempe Airport on Friday 6 September.

The Children’s Flight is the brainchild of pilot Felix Gosher, who started The Children’s Flight in South Africa in 2016 – this has since been expanded to other African countries, notably Zambia, and also evolved into The Elders’ Flight, which takes elderly people and military veterans into the sky. The last Elders’ Flight was held at South African Air Force Mobile Deployment Wing on 6 July, when nearly 500 elders were flown aboard more than 100 different aircraft.

Since The Children’s Flight was established, approximately 4 500 children have had their lives touched by aviation. Many of these children are disadvantaged, underprivileged or differently abled. For The Children’s Flight Bloemfontein, the event brought together children from various backgrounds, including those from 25 children’s homes, schools, and organisations like the Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa (CHOC), which provides support to children undergoing cancer treatment.

Friday’s event was kicked off by skydivers jumping from an Atlas Angel, with Graham Field carrying a massive South African flag. Flights for the children then began in earnest and with the support of 65 volunteer pilots and 55 aeroplanes and helicopters, the organisers ensured that every child had the opportunity to see the world from the air. After their flights they received a set of wings.

The day’s festivities included not only the flights but also spectacular aerobatic displays – the Flying Lions aerobatic team took to the skies in their Harvards while the Master Power Duo comprising of Nigel Hopkins (Extra 330SC) and Jason Beamish (Extra 330LX) thrilled the crowd with high-energy manoeuvres and tight formation aerobatics, including their signature formation knife edge flypasts.

Juba Joubert pushed his Gazelle helicopter to its limits in a solo display; Tristan Eeles in his Extra 330SC also flew a solo aerobatic display, but sponsors ensured the children had more than just aircraft to keep them entertained, and set up jumping castles, basketball hoops and other activities, such as a face painting station. Each child received a goody bag with gifts as well as a T-shirt, cap, and sunglasses. Spec-Savers provided eye tests, and various vendors supplied food from pizzas to ice cream.

Hot 102.7 FM were there to broadcast the event live, while airshow commentator Brian Emmenis provided running commentary – he was supported by Elvis Manene, South Africa’s first black air show commentator.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was – surprisingly for all involved – also in attendance. The SA Army’s 44 Parachute Regiment was at New Tempe carrying out jump training using a C212 light transport aircraft. After several paratrooper drops, the military contingent departed for quieter airspace.

Some 120 sponsors came together to make the Children’s Flight 2024 happen – the event was also supported by the ‘Remote Squadron’, which is made up of supporters from all over the world. They ensured that everything from fuel to chairs was catered for, and the airfield cleaned spotlessly afterwards in what was another highly successful event.

With special thanks to air shuttle and charter company Federal Airlines, which flew members of the media from OR Tambo International Airport to Bloemfontein and back, as well as taking up dozens of children in their Cessna Caravan.

