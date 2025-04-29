Clear weather forecast for Saturday’s SAAF Museum air show

The first Saturday in May is traditionally SA Air Force (SAAF) Museum air show day and this Saturday will be the fourteenth time what was Air Force Base (AFB) Swartkop, now the Air Force Mobile Deployment Wing (AF MDW), hosts the major fundraiser.

“Major fundraiser” because the museum, headquartered at MDW on the eastern side of what was the SAAF Gymnasium in Valhalla, and its Gqeberha and Ysterplaat satellites, are at the bottom of the financial pecking order as SAAF non-operational units. Ahead of last year’s air show then SAAF Deputy Chief, Major General Mayenzeke Matanda, said the event was vital in generating funds to keep the museum’s vintage military aircraft flying as it is the SAAF Museum’s primary revenue source.

Last year’s air show attracted an estimated 60 000 spectators and organisers are hoping the weekend forecast of clear skies, with day-time high temperatures around the 16 degree Celsius mark and a light (5km/h) breeze will see a similar number attending.

Those planning to attending will see, according to a SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Directorate Corporate Communication (DCC) statement quoting SAAF Director Education Training Development, Brigadier General Ntutuzelo Kereeditse, the evolution of military aviation from the past to the present in static and flying presentations.

The air show programme, the statement continues, is “designed to leave aviation enthusiasts in awe with breathtakingly diverse aerial displays and aerobatics, as well as up-close encounters with iconic aircraft from the SAAF and [the] South African aviation industry at large”.

“Prepare to be mesmerised by highly skilled pilots and historic aircraft that have left an outstanding mark on aviation history. The Wings of Legacy [air show theme] will take over the skies of the Capital City.”

Aircraft and displays revealed as being part of this year’s show lineup include a de Havilland Chipmunk formation, Goodyear Eagles aerobatic display team flying Pitts Specials, Aerospatiale Gazelle, Master Power Technologies Team Extra, SAAF Museum Alouette III, SAAF BK 117s, Aero Vodochody L-29, SAAF Museum Harvards, Alouette III, and P-51D ‘Mustang Sally’. The South African Police Service (SAPS) Air Wing will contribute a Pilatus PC-6 Porter and H125 helicopter.

Further aircraft confirmations are expected. Last year the air show saw the SAAF contribute Silver Falcons PC-7 Mk II, C212 transport, Hawk, A109 and BK 117 aircraft. The Museum provided Puma and Alouette helicopters as well as Harvard trainers, and the Police an H125 helicopter. Other highlights included the Mwari, L-29, UH-1 Huey, and P-51D Mustang, amongst others.

The SAAF Museum air show is committed to developing aviation awareness in schools with a view to careers in the air force and Friday, 2 May, will see pupils from 25 Gauteng schools descend on AF MDW for what will be a hands-on introduction to military aviation.

MDW gates open at 07h00 on Saturday with flying set to start two hours later. As has become custom the Museum will again partner with Gautrain for a park and ride service from the Centurion station to MDW.

In the leadup to the air show, a SAAF Museum helicopter will once again race the Gautrain, at 7:00 am on 30 April. An Alouette II will be up against the high-speed train running from Midrand to Centurion stations.