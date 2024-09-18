China shows off Z-10ME attack helicopter at AAD

In a surprise appearance at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 exhibition this week, China is displaying the Changhe Z-10ME attack helicopter, brought to the event by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) and the China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC).

The Z-10ME, which appears to be the first company owned prototype, is believed to have arrived at the expo at Air Force Base Waterkloof aboard a Xian Y-20A heavy transport aircraft, marking a major show of Chinese aerospace and defence capabilities.

The Z-10 first flew in 2003 and entered China’s People’s Liberation Army Ground Force (PLAGF) service in 2009. Although it is China’s first dedicated attack helicopter, the conceptual design was provided by Kamov engineers in the 1990s and development was spurred by foreign assistance with a civil helicopter project. It follows a conventional attack helicopter layout but appears to incorporate some stealth technology.

The upgraded Z-10ME was first revealed in 2018 and it has since been integrated into PLA operations, with Pakistan rumoured to be its first export customer. The Z-10ME has been designed to enhance the helicopter’s combat effectiveness in modern warfare, sporting improvements in armour, firepower and avionics. The Z-10ME features more powerful WZ-9G engines, which deliver 1 200 kW of power and upturned exhausts.

The helicopter is equipped with a chin-mounted 23 mm cannon and a nose-mounted electro-optical (EO) pod. The Z-10ME also features a millimetre-wave fire control radar above the main rotor, and can be armed with 1 500 kg of weapons, including rockets, air-to-air, and air-to-surface missiles.

China developed the HJ-10 anti-tank missile specifically for the Z-10, which can carry up to eight AKD-10 or HJ-10s in the anti-armour role. Other weapons include TY-90 air-to-air missiles and rocket pods.

The six-ton (empty weight) helicopter is heavily armoured and also fitted with a Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS), Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and countermeasures dispensing systems. The Z-10ME has modified intakes for sandy and dusty conditions, and revised exhausts to make it less vulnerable to surface-to-air missiles.

The first international display of the Z-10ME occurred earlier this year at the Singapore Airshow in February and by showcasing the Z-10ME and Y-20A at AAD, China is signalling its intent to strengthen its role as a defence supplier to African countries. It is also targeting the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South America with the Z-10ME.

This is not the first time that Chinese aircraft have attended AAD. In 2016, the Zambian Air Force showed off its new Hongdu L-15 advanced trainer/light attack aircraft where one aircraft was placed on static display while another took part in the daily air show. The K-8 Karakorum jet trainers of the Air Force of Zimbabwe have been long-time attendees of AAD.