C-390 back at Waterkloof as Embraer targets South Africa

Making its second appearance at Air Force Base Waterkloof in less than a year, Embraer has brought its C-390 Millenium airlifter back to South Africa, for the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 exhibition. It is being demonstrated to the South African Air Force (SAAF) and other potential local and international customers.

The aircraft (PT-ZNG) arrived in South Africa on 14 September, after flying from Ghana. It is on static display at Waterkloof where exhibition visitors – including President Cyril Ramaphosa and the senior South African National Defence Force leadership – have had a chance to see the aircraft first hand.

“The C-390 Millenium is designed from the start to be versatile – it is not only excellent for military missions, but it can also perform tasks of national interest such as disaster management, medical evacuation, maritime surveillance and firefighting,” said Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security. “We are confident that the C-390 is a perfectly suitable aircraft for the diverse needs of the South African Air Force and ministries”.

Embraer said the C-390 could easily take on missions for the South African National Defence Force, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, as well as the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs. These range from the transport of freight, personnel and vehicles for peace keeping operations to special operations, humanitarian support, medical evacuation, search and rescue, maritime surveillance, fire fighting, air to air refuelling, and disaster management.

The C-390 was first demonstrated to South Africa in November 2023, when it was shown to representatives from various government departments, including for disaster relief. In April 2024, Embraer officials met with the South African National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) to explain the aircraft’s use for missions such as fire-fighting and humanitarian airlift. South Africa has experienced multiple natural disasters in recent years – including fires and floods – while the South African Air Force (SAAF) is in need of transport aircraft to support its international peace mission obligations.

During the C-390’s November visit, Chief of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), General Rudzani Maphwanya, said “We have always been struggling with an aircraft fleet that is old,” pointing out the C-130 first flew in 1954. “We have this problem and are looking for a solution to address our challenges. We need to plan now – failure to plan is planning to fail.” Maphwanya explained the SANDF is “doing thorough research” on acquiring better, future-oriented heavy and medium transport aircraft.

“This is the first time we are considering South-South cooperation and casting the net wider.” He said that as Embraer is a Brazilian company, “we started with BRICS”, referring to the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa grouping.

Embraer is optimistic about C-390 sales globally, especially as military transport fleets are ageing, with the average age of aircraft in the C-390 class being over 31 years (most transport aircraft in Africa are outdated and obsolete, which also makes them difficult to maintain).

The C-390’s ability to function as an air-to-air refuelling (AAR) tanker (as the KC-390) adds to the type’s appeal. With a probe and drogue system, the KC-390 can transfer fuel to receiver aircraft using wing pods. The KC-390 is capable of refuelling both fixed and rotary wing aircraft, operating at speeds from 120 to 300 knots and at altitudes from 2 000 to 32 000 feet. An on-ground refuelling capability can be used to refuel vehicles or forward operating bases. This aerial refuelling capability would be useful to South Africa, as it lost such a capability when its Boeing 707 tankers were retired – this capability would have been useful when Gripens were deployed to the Central African Republic in 2013 but had to make multiple ground refuelling stops.

Embraer said the C-390 can carry more payload (26 tons) compared to other medium-lift military cargo aircraft and flies faster (470 knots/870 km/h) and farther, allowing it to operate as a strategic asset as well as a tactical airlift, with agility, low-speed handling and airdrop accuracy, firefighting, aerial refuelling, and other missions.

“Its exceptional manoeuvrability and robust landing gear allow it to operate from unprepared airstrips, such as those commonly found across the African continent. This all-terrain capability enables the C-390 to rapidly deliver assistance and support to those who need it most,” Embraer said.

“As a true guardian angel for populations, the C-390 can be quickly adapted for medical evacuation or to carry out humanitarian aid missions”, said Paballo Motoboli, Director Sales and Business Development at Embraer Defence and Security, explaining that the aircraft’s mission range extends beyond military use.

The company executive noted that as climate change accelerates, wildfires are becoming increasingly common around the world, and aerial water and retardant drops remain the most effective way to combat them. “The C-390 is perfectly suited for this mission thanks to its outstanding agility and its roll-on/roll-off fire-fighting system allowing the aircraft to carry up to 11 000 litres of water or fire-retardant.”

A growing number of countries have opted for the aircraft, including Brazil, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, South Korea, and the Czech Republic – many to replace legacy C-130 Hercules. Several African countries, including Rwanda and South Africa, have expressed interest in the C-390.

Embraer points to a solid track record for the C-390 since it entered service with the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) in 2019 and subsequently with other nations. The current C-390 fleet in operation has accumulated more than 14 000 flight hours, with a mission capable rate of 93% and mission completion rates above 99%, Embraer said, demonstrating exceptional productivity in the category.