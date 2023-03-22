Boeing awarded contract for remanufactured Egyptian Apache helicopters

Boeing has received a $1.9 billion contract for Apache helicopters for the US Army, Australia and Egypt.

Boeing on 17 March announced it would build 184 AH-64E Apaches for the US Army and international customers, including the first Apaches for Australia. The latest $1.9 billion contract award brought the total funded value of the contract to $2.1 billion, with the potential to increase to more than $3.8 billion with future obligations, Boeing said.

The US Army will receive 115 remanufactured Apaches, with an additional 15 Apaches to be procured as options. The additional 54 aircraft will be delivered to “partner nations as part of Foreign Military Sales”, Boeing said. Australia’s 29 Apaches will be new-built machines while the Egyptian examples will be D models remanufactured to E standard.

Deliveries will start from 2024 with contract completion expected by the end of 2027.

In May 2020, the US State Department approved the remanufacture of 43 Egyptian AH-64D helicopters for an estimated $2.3 billion.

Egypt had requested a wide array of hardware for the refurbishment, including 88 T700-GE-701D engines; 47 AN/ASQ-170 Modernized Target Acquisition and Designation Sight/AN/AAR-11 Modernized Pilot Night Vision Sensors (MTADS/PNVS); 45 AAR-57 Common Missile Warning Systems (CMWS) and 92 Embedded Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigation Systems.

Also included are AN/AVR-2B Laser Detecting Sets, AN/APX-119 IFF transponders, AN/APN-209 radar altimeters, AN/ARN-149 Automatic Direction Finders, radios, APR-39 Radar Warning Sets, Enhanced Image Intensifiers, Hellfire launchers, 2.75 inch 19 tube rocket launchers, M230 automatic guns, M230 spare gun barrels, spares and other equipment.

The principal contractors for the upgrade are Boeing and Lockheed Martin. The latter has received several contracts to upgrade Egyptian D models to E standard, with Lockheed Martin in 2021 and 2022 receiving multi-million dollar contracts to upgrade Apache sensors.

Egypt is a big user of the Apache, with 46 AH-64Ds in service. Some of these were delivered as A models and later upgraded to D standard.

The AH-64E is the latest version of the Apache and has a number of improvements and upgrades, including more powerful engines, upgraded transmission and improved avionics.