BMA issues tender for UAV procurement

The Border Management Authority (BMA) of South Africa has announced plans to enhance its operational capacity by acquiring advanced Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) for deployment at critical ports of entry. This initiative aligns with the BMA’s mandate to safeguard the nation’s borders and ensure the secure and efficient functioning of key entry points.

BMA officers will work closely with other security agencies, including the South African Police Service (SAPS), the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), and the Department of Home Affairs. This cooperative approach ensures that their operations overlap seamlessly with existing security frameworks.

The new drones will operate at various ports of entry and along border regions, providing tactical support for day-to-day activities. The procurement of these systems is a strategic move to enhance surveillance, safety, and operational efficiency.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.