Bay’s Hill to host Barker, Iyer memorial

The memorial service of the late Major General (ret) Desmond Barker and Colonel (ret) Rama lyer following a fatal Patchen Explorer aircraft crash earlier this month will be held at the SA Air Force Memorial on Bay’s Hill on 30 March.

The South African National Defence Force said the memorial service on the Northern side of Air Force Base Swartkop will commence on Tuesday at 11:00.

In keeping with the National Disaster Management protocols and health guidelines from the National Department of Health (NDOH) on the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, only invited guests will be allowed to attend the memorial service as scheduled.

However, provision has been made to broadcast the memorial service via YouTube on the day as scheduled. The link for viewing the memorial service can be found here: https://youtube.com/user/jadler73

The late Major General Barker will be buried during a private family ceremony. The late Colonel lyer was laid to rest on Saturday 20 March during a private family ceremony.

The two perished in a crash at AFB Swartkop on 17 March whilst flying the Patchen Explorer. Both were Reserve Force pilots.







At the time of their passing, Major General Barker and Colonel lyer were Reserve Force pilots.