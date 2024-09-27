Avior Labs strengthens UAV capabilities with new partnerships

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) company Avior Labs signed agreements with companies at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 exhibition to further strengthen UAV research and development, components, and manufacturing.

On the fist day of the show on 18 September, Avior Labs signed a research and development (R&D) partnership agreement with LambdaG. The companies said the agreement is aimed at advancing communication technologies for UAVs and will focus on joint research, design, and development of antennas for UAV communication systems used in aerospace and defence applications.

LambdaG specialises in the design of innovative radio frequency (RF) components for aerospace and defence applications, while Avior Labs is focused on the design, development, and manufacturing of UAV technologies. The objective of the agreement is to collaborate on the research and development of innovative antenna solutions that will be integrated into or used with Avior Labs UAV systems, providing enhanced communication capabilities for commercial, humanitarian and defence applications.

The agreement was signed by Dr Vernon Davids for LambdaG and Kreelan Padayahee for Avior Labs. “By joining forces, this partnership marks a significant step forward in enhancing UAV communications for critical industries,” the companies said.

Also on day one of the show, Avior Labs and aviation parts supplier Aerotechnic signed an agreement that will see Aerotechnic serve as the exclusive global supply chain and procurement partner for Avior Labs.

“This strategic partnership is built on a mutual commitment to drive innovation and operational efficiency in the UAV industry. The agreement sets the framework for a long-term collaboration aimed at maximising both companies’ core strengths: Aerotechnic will utilise its extensive global supply chain expertise to ensure Avior Labs has access to the critical components, materials, and equipment required to support UAV design and manufacturing. Aerotechnic will manage procurement, logistics, and supply chain optimisation, allowing Avior Labs to focus on high-quality UAV production,” the companies said.

By entrusting Aerotechnic with procurement and logistics, Avior Labs aims to streamline its operations, enhance product delivery timelines, and increase overall efficiency.

A third agreement, signed between Avior Labs and L&A Risk Management Systems on day two of the show, covers a partnership for the development of the eCLIPSE-S Drone Operations Management System.

“This collaboration aims to improve drone operations with advanced solutions for flight management, maintenance tracking, and regulatory compliance. RMS will lead the design and implementation of eCLIPSE-S, using templates and specifications from Avior Labs, which will also license its proprietary intellectual property (IP) related to drone safety management. This ensures seamless integration with Avior Labs’ drone products,” the companies said.

The eCLIPSE-S system will include flight planning and tracking, data analytics, maintenance and crew management, and reporting and regulatory compliance tools.

Avior Labs’ Elevation vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) UAV has now entered production. At AAD 2024 displayed its Elevation-G (Gimbal) variant, designed for surveillance applications such as security and policing. It carries a NextVision DragonEye2 gimbal with its latest tracking computer and includes real-time video streaming.