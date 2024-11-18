All SAAF rotary wing maintenance contracts underfunded

None of the maintenance contracts in place for the South African Air Force’s (SAAF’s) five helicopter types are fully funded.

This is according to a presentation Armscor prepared for the Portfolio Committee on Defence on 13 November, detailing the status of maintenance contracts for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

With regard to the eleven-strong Rooivalk attack helicopter fleet, multiple maintenance contracts with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Denel Aeronautics are underfunded. The fixed cost contract covering March 2024 to end March 2027 (R1.015 billion) is only funded to the tune of R216 million.

A R1.48 billion additional on demand contract for August 2024 to end March 2027 is funded to the tune of R66 million. Similarly, an on-demand cost contract (R450 million for August 2023 to end March 2026) has a funded value of R96 million.

Armscor’s presentation revealed that the Rooivalk cannon reliability improvement project (R33 million) was fully funded, with cannon flight testing undertaken successfully at the Test Flight and Development Centre at Air Force Base Overberg.

For the Oryx transport helicopter fleet, Denel Aeronautics has multiple maintenance contracts in place, but all are partially funded at present. A fixed cost support contract running from December 2022 to end March 2027 is funded to the tune of R314 million, out of R700 million required. Another R700 million on demand maintenance contract for the same period has R52 million in funding allocated. A R350 million on demand contract (August 2023 to August 2026) is partially funded (R193 million). Similarly, a Joint Operations support contract running to end March 2027 is partially funded (R34 million out of a required R700 million). Financial authority is outstanding on this latter contract.

Armscor stated that “fixed costs to the value of R88 965 220 for the period spanning six months from 1 October 2023 to 31 March 2024 still to be funded for Support to the SAAF.”

Leonardo South Africa is responsible for A109 airframe support for the 24-strong fleet, of which only two are serviceable, Armscor said, “mostly due to long lead times of spares.” A fixed cost contract (December 2022 to end March 2025) is partially funded (R19 million out of R125 million required). Similarly, a R125 million on demand contract for the same period is funded to the tune of R16 million. Another on demand contract (November 2023 to end March 2025) is R46 million funded out of R108 million required.

On the contract funding status, Armscor noted that, “all funds have been committed. Additional funding required for further commitments.”

Safran Helicopter Engines is responsible for A109 engine maintenance, with two contracts in place. Order KP471181 (November 2022 to end March 2025) is partially funded (R5.7 million of R100 million required), as is order KP471236 (November 2023 to end March 2025) – R19 million out of R94 million required.

Maintenance funds for the eight BK 117s are in short supply, with the product support and on demand contracts with Airbus Helicopters running from May 2024 to April 2027 funded to the tune of R42 million out of R300 million required.

With regard to the Super Lynx airframe support contracts with Leonardo (March 2024 to end March 2027), the contractor “is performing well” but only R43 million has been funded out of R226 million required. LHTEC is responsible for engine repair and overhaul and has two support contracts concluding at the end of June 2025. These are both underfunded.