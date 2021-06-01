C-130J Super Hercules transports for the Algerian Air Force

It appears the Algerian Air Force will be receiving four new C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft from the United States.

Mena Defense in March this year reported that Algeria would soon receive its first C-130Js, which will be delivered by the end of the year.

Avions Legendaires stated that the first has been assembled and will be delivered mid-year. It is wearing Algerian civil registration ahead of delivery, while Algerian pilots and mechanics are in the United States for training on the aircraft.

According to Scramble magazine, Algeria’s first C-130J wears registration 7T-WJA and was seen at Greenville/Donaldson Airport in South Carolina on 23 May.

The Algerian Air Force already operates C-130H and C-130H-30 Hercules transports, which are in service with the 2ème Escadre de Transport Tactique et Logistique at Boufarik air base. Eight C-130H and six C-130H-30 transports are believed to be operational.

Lockheed Martin referred queries to the Algerian Ministry of Defence regarding its current or future airlift fleet.







Scramble added that the Algerian Air Force will apparently be acquiring four Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A transports but few details are known. The Algerian Air Force already flies three Il-76MD and Il-76TD aircraft.