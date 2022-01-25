Algeria takes delivery of first of four C-130J Super Hercules

The Algerian Air Force has received the first of four C-130J-30 Super Hercules transports ordered from Lockheed Martin in 2018.

The US Embassy in Algiers said on 23 January that the first aircraft had been delivered that day. It added that Algeria’s contract for four aircraft includes an option for four more.

The first aircraft (7T-WJA/N5013D) was seen undergoing test flights last year. In May, it was observed flying at the Greenville/Donaldson Airport in South Carolina, where Lockheed Martin has a factory. Then on 21 January, it was spotted at Bangor International Airport in Maine on its delivery flight.

Algerian pilots and maintenance personnel are reported to have been training on the type in the US for some time.

The Algerian Air Force already operates C-130H and C-130H-30 Hercules transports, which are in service with the 2ème Escadre de Transport Tactique et Logistique at Boufarik air base. Nine C-130H and four C-130H-30 transports are believed to be operational, along with a single L100-30. They have been in service since the early 1980s but two have been lost in crashes.

Other transports in service include half a dozen C295s, half a dozen Il-76TDs and numerous smaller Beech 1900Ds and Super King Airs.

Algeria is the second C-130J Super Hercules operator in Africa after Tunisia received two aircraft in 2013 and 2014. Twenty other nations around the world operate the type, while Germany, Indonesia, and New Zealand will also receive Super Hercules in the near future.







Although unconfirmed, Algeria is believed to have recently ordered four Ilyushin Il-76MD-90 transports.