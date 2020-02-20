Airbus to cut defence jobs

The defence business of Airbus laid out plans to cut more than 2 300 jobs, citing a flat space market and postponed defence contracts.

The aircraft maker said its Defence and Space division was in consultation with the company’s European works council on planned cutbacks.

The plan sees reduction of 2 362 positions until the end of 2021, with 829 in Germany, 357 in Britain, 630 in Spain, 404 in France and 141 in other countries, according to a statement.

The head of the defence business said talks were about to start with labour representatives as the German-based group retrenches following setbacks with its A400M military transporter.

Recurring technical problems with the A400M led the German air force to refuse delivery of two aircraft last autumn.

The group has taken a 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) charge on the worsening sales outlook, with a German ban on defence exports to Saudi Arabia causing Airbus Defence and Space to lose a potential customer, Dirk Hoke said.







Airbus Defence and Space, formed in 2014 as part of a broader restructuring, employs 34 000 staff – 13 000 in Germany – and contributes around 20% revenue to parent group Airbus.