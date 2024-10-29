Airbus Southern Africa celebrates 30 years with major helicopter milestones

As Airbus Southern Africa celebrates its 30th anniversary in South Africa, Nam-Binh Hoang, Managing Director of Airbus Southern Africa, has highlighted Airbus’ deep commitment to Africa and its thriving Southern African operations.

The Airbus Group, one of the world’s largest aerospace companies, operates across three primary divisions: Commercial Aircraft, Defence and Space, and Helicopters. The commercial aircraft sector is renowned for models such as the A320, A350 and the giant A380, whilst the Defence and Space division delivers military aircraft like the C295 and Eurofighter, as well as satellite systems for communication and Earth observation.

Airbus Southern Africa, headquartered at Grand Central Airport in Midrand, Johannesburg, has been a pivotal hub for supporting helicopter operations across the continent for the past 30 years. With a workforce of over 80 people, the facility provides vital services to more than 60 operators managing a fleet of over 300 helicopters in Africa. Airbus Southern Africa’s capabilities extend far beyond just selling helicopters; they provide maintenance, pilot and technician training, spare parts, and a range of technical services, ensuring operators can keep their fleets in the air rather than on the ground.

Speaking at the recent Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 exhibition, Hoang highlighted the significance of two Airbus helicopter models: the H125 and the H145. The H125, which Hoang calls “the Workhorse of Africa,” has achieved over 50 million flight hours globally and is highly regarded for its power and reliability, particularly in Africa’s challenging ‘hot and high’ environments. Its versatility has made it the top choice for law enforcement, firefighting, and commercial aviation operations across the continent. The H145, meanwhile, is a twin-engine light helicopter that has found favour in both civilian and military sectors and has achieved over 7 million flight hours.

One of the facility’s most recent and exciting developments is the installation of a state-of-the-art H125 helicopter simulator, the first of its kind in Africa. This flight simulator, located at the Midrand facility, offers training to pilots, particularly in emergency procedures and special operations such as aerial work. Hoang noted that the simulator will soon be certified by the South African Civil Aviation Authority, marking a major milestone in Airbus’s commitment to enhancing pilot skills across the region. The simulator allows operators to train locally in South Africa, reducing the need for costly and time-consuming overseas travel.

Airbus Southern Africa’s close collaboration with State owned Denel has been vital to supporting the South African Air Force (SAAF). The partnership focuses on maintaining and improving the serviceability of the Oryx helicopter fleet, crucial for troop deployments and protection missions. Recent improvements in fleet serviceability, particularly during South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployments, reflect the combined efforts of Denel and Airbus.

“We are proud to partner with Denel in maintaining the SAAF Oryx fleet. Our collaboration has significantly contributed to the improved serviceability of the fleet, which plays a critical role in supporting troops on the ground,” Hoang said.

In a significant boost to law enforcement capabilities, the South African Police Service (SAPS) is acquiring 12 H125 helicopters under a framework contract. To date, five helicopters have been ordered, with three delivered last year and two more expected by the end of 2024. These helicopters, renowned for their performance in Africa’s demanding environments, are deployed not only for law enforcement but also for various public safety missions, including search and rescue. The H125 is also in service with police forces in Namibia and Botswana, indicating its position as a helicopter of choice for law enforcement agencies across the region.

In addition to helicopter operations, Airbus’s commercial aircraft division is also expanding its presence in South Africa, with a focus on promoting aviation safety and upskilling local airline staff.

Airbus Southern Africa is dedicated to the region’s growth. Hoang said of the company: “We are here to stay, and we are proud of the impact we have made over the last 30 years. Our continued investment is proof of our belief in Africa’s future.”