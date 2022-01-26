AFB Waterkloof fire investigation complete

An investigation into Sunday’s fire at Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof is complete with the next step being South Africa’s top soldier “applying his mind” to the report.

SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya, will according to a statement, “give guidelines once he has fully studied the report”. This will, Brigadier General Andries Mahapa, director Defence Corporate Communication (DCC), said be followed by communication “with all members of the media, as promised”.

A board of inquiry into the fire which broke out at the bulk fuel depot of the Centurion air force base has also been convened.

In another development post the fire Freedom Front Plus (FF+) leader Pieter Groenewald will pose questions to Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise. He is concerned security lapses and possibly lack of maintenance could be behind the fire.







There is, at time of publication, no indication of structural and/or other damage to the fuel storage and delivery system at the base which is home to, among others, the SA Force’s (SAAF’s) VIP Squadron and its only medium lift transport unit – 28 Squadron.