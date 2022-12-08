AFB Overberg hosts Hawk weapons camp

Air Force Base (AFB) Makhado pilots and ground crew from 85 Combat Flying School (CFS) recently “invaded” AFB Overberg and its airspace for a Hawks weapons camp.

Forty-eight personnel from the lone fighter training facility in the SA Air Force (SAAF) operated six Hawk Mk 120 lead-in fighter-trainers for just short of a month at the southern Cape base, honing air-to-air skills.

SAAF communicators Captain Thomas Mulaudzi and Flight Sergeant Corne Swart quote camp commandant Major Phumelelo Ndzuta as saying the exercise’s objectives were to evaluate “hotline suitability for air-to-air firing training, requalification of operational aircrew as well as qualifying the current operational training course for air-to-air firing”.

Those on the weapons camp, now called an air-to-air training exercise, included seven student pilots doing their operational training course (OTC) at 85 CFS.

Poor weather impacted on the exercise but did not prevent pilots logging 140 hours over the four weeks. They shot at towed targets, known as “flags” (probably Taxan target drogues). The reporters have Ndzuta saying: “Out of 32 successful hits, 28 flags were launched during the exercise – more than in previous exercises”.







The Unofficial SAAF website has the Taxan as an aircraft towed drogue, adding it is “highly manoeuvrable” and fitted with a real time scoring device which counts rounds passing through a volume comparable to an enemy aircraft in size. The target equipment is recoverable and can be re-used.