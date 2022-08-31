SAAF Museum flying training day canned as efforts go into AAD air show

The monthly SA Air Force (SAAF) Museum flying training day for September is the most visible “casualty” ahead of the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition at Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof.

Acting Museum Officer Commanding Major Ntokozo Ntshangase told defenceWeb the historic aircraft in the museum collection will “feature prominently” during the build-up to the 21 to 25 September event as well as flying during the trade days and taking part in the AAD air show over the 24/25 September weekend.

In view of the demands placed on vintage and veteran aircraft flying any number of sorties in a four week period a decision was taken to cancel the September flying training day, set down for this Saturday (3 September).

He said the decision would ensure maximum participation of museum aircraft at AAD.

The COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions put an end to museum flying training days which resumed in February.

This year’s AAD also put paid to any possibility of the SAAF Museum staging its annual air show at the SAAF’s oldest base – AFB Swartkop in Valhalla. The Museum air show is the major contributor to funding for Swartkop and the AFB Port Elizabeth and Ysterplaat branches of the museum.

Aviation enthusiasts will be able to get their aircraft fix at the Rand Air show, which will be held at Rand Airport on Sunday 4 September.

Tickets are now available (from Computicket) for the Africa Aerospace and Defence air show on 24 and 25 September, billed as Africa’s largest international air show. The organisers have confirmed a large United States presence, with two C-17 Globemaster IIIs, a KC-46 tanker, KC-135 tanker, a C-130J Super Hercules and HH-60 helicopter attending, although only the HH-60 is scheduled to fly during the air display.

defenceWeb understands the SAAF Silver Falcons aerobatic team will be part of the AAD air show, along with Rooivalk, BK117, Hawk Mk 120, A109, C212 and other military aircraft. SAAF Museum participation will include Harvard, Alouette II and III, Kudu, Bosbok and Cessna 185.







There will also be civilian participation with aerobatic display teams, airliners and other non-military aircraft due to take part. There will also be a ‘mini war’ capability demonstration by the SA Army.