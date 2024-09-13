AAD air show will have something old and something new in the form of a Chinese airlifter

The air show component of AAD (Africa Aerospace and Defence) 2024 will see the SA Air Force (SAAF) in action with current and museum aircraft alongside a generous helping of other flying machines.

Come the 21 and 22 September weekend, aviation photographers and enthusiasts will – weather permitting – be in for no less than 40 displays a day at Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof in Centurion, according to a provisional programme.

On the list are – from the SAAF – its Gripen and Hawk jet fighters and trainers; Agusta A109, Oryx and BK117 helicopters as well as the home-grown Rooivalk combat support rotorcraft and the Silver Falcons aerobatic team representing the current inventory. SAAF transports in the form of a C-130BZ and C-212 Aviocar will deliver troops and equipment for a “mini-war” demonstration set down for Saturday at 12h15.

The sharp-end of the SAAF in the form of its Swedish-built Gripens will be shown in a solo display by 2 Squadron, with an 85 Combat Flying School Hawk Mk120 also listed as a solo display. Other former warbirds down for solo displays are a privately owned Hawker Hunter and L-39.

The SAAF Museum, headquartered at what is now the Air Force Mobile Deployment Wing (AF MDW) west of Waterkloof, kicks off the AAD air show on Saturday at 08h00, the provisional programme has it, with an opening parade in the form of a “Museum mass formo”. No participating aircraft details are listed. The Museum is also scheduled to put airworthy fixed and rotary winged aircraft aloft for separate displays during the course of Saturday and Sunday with a solo Alouette III display also on the menu.

A listed attention attractor is a People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Y-20 multi-role transporter, officially named Kunpeng in honour of a mythical Chinese bird and nicknamed “Chubby Girl” because of its appearance. One of the four-engined, high-wing transports was at the Egypt International Air Show earlier in September as the support aircraft for the Ba Yi aerobatic team. The Y-20 is said to have a 4 850 mile (4 200 nautical miles) range carrying 40 tons, shrinking to 2 800 miles (2 400 nautical miles) when fully laden.

Another in the head-turner category and listed for a Sunday display only is Menno Parsons’ immaculate P-51 Mustang Sally.

Other displays listed, at the time of publication, include the Mwari from Paramount; Tiger Moths; the Goodyear Eagles Pitts Specials, Nashua Extras and Flying Lions Harvard aerobatic teams; Impala; Zimbabwe Air Force (ZAF) K-8; Beech 18; Magni gyrocopter; Gazelle; Huey; Navion display team; and the serenity of a hot air balloon on Sunday afternoon.

A highlight will be a FlySafair Boeing 737 formation with a SAAF Hawk. Other programme items to watch out for are a South African Police Service display and a mini cargo drop from a Piper X-Cub.

A mass formation of powered paragliders will be the first aircraft to fly for the air show ahead of the official start.

Tickets are on sale through Ticketpro starting at R130.

Note: the above list of aircraft taking part in the AAD air show is provisional and subject to change.