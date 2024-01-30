A growing list of cutting edge assets from electric aircraft to 60-tonne tanks on display at World Defense Show 2024

Riyadh, KSA, 29 January 2024: Excitement is mounting as World Defense Show 2024, under the esteemed patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, confirms a growing list of air and land assets arriving for the event in February. The air assets include established mission aircraft, fighter jets, helicopters, UAVs and the latest electric aircraft, while armored vehicles and tanks, will be shown on the land side. This unique collection of manned and unmanned technology will form an effective showcase of the capabilities of future multi-domain operations.

The dynamic daily air display is led by the Saudi Hawks, the Royal Saudi Air Force aerobatic team, demonstrating their skills and capabilities in the distinctive green and white liveried two-seater trainers. In addition, the Chinese national aerobatic team, Ba Yi, will showcase their piloting expertise.

Other combat aircraft taking to the skies daily include the carbon fiber turboprop Calidus B250 light attack aircraft, the distinctive delta-winged Eurofighter Typhoon, the French Dassault Rafale C, and two roaring F-15s, while the Pakistan Air Force brings the thunder in the form of three JF-17 Thunder multirole combat aircraft. There will be daily displays of UAV capabilities, with the Red Cat Teal2, Firejet M180 and Skydio X10D all demonstrating their unique proficiencies.

Out on the apron, WDS 2024 features an incredible static display of more than 50 fixed wing and rotary aircraft, ranging from a Cessna Caravan to a Boeing Chinook. Other assets include the Airbus A320, A321, and Cougar helicopter, Sikorsky Seahawk and Blackhawk, Bombardier Global 6500, Embraer KC390 and the classic LM C130. Cutting edge electric aircraft are also on display including the Volocopter eVTOL air taxi.

Calidus also appears in the daily land demonstrations with the 8 x 8 Wahash multi-role armored vehicle, alongside the Humvee Saber Light Tactical Vehicle, SAMI’s Obaya and Storm II vehicles and the all-wheel drive off-road Tatra Tactic truck.

Among the 70 land assets on display in the show’s expansive courtyard area are a range of vehicles from Otokar, Terradyne, Chrystler, Oshkosh, Saab, GM and Nexter.

Andrew Pearcey, CEO World Defense Show, said: “Our static and live display teams have gathered an amazing lineup of air, land and sea assets. The sheer number of exhibits, as well as the vast open air and land demonstration spaces, is a key separator for World Defense Show, allowing visitors to get hands on with the equipment, witness practical product demonstrations and really understand the immense capabilities of the innovative technology on display.”

The excitement continues to build, with further assets across the three domains confirming daily.

Registration closes soon for Trade Visitors and Media.

Trade Visitor Registration, register here:

https://registration.worlddefenseshow.com

Media Registration, register here:

https://registration.worlddefenseshow.com/media/

About World Defense Show:

Founded by Saudi Arabia’s defense industry regulator, the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), WDS serves as the global stage for innovation and technological advancement in the defense industry across five key domains: air, land, sea, space and security. The second edition will take place between 4-8 February 2024 in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh. The event, covering every sector and tier of the defense industry, will deliver networking programs with high-profile attendees, live air and ground displays of advanced defense solutions, and knowledge-sharing segments that will generate opportunities for local and global military industries sectors at the centre of the global supply chain. World Defense Show will be held in the presence of Saudi Arabia’s key leadership, international delegations and prominent industry decision makers from around the world. To learn more about the show, visit www.worlddefenseshow.com.

About General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI):

The founder of World Defense Show, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries, is the regulator, enabler and licensor for the Kingdom’s military industry. GAMI is responsible for domestic defense sector development in line with KSA’s commitment to Vision 2030 and to localize 50 per cent of domestic defense equipment and services expenditure by 2030.