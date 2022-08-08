22 Squadron celebrates 80th anniversary

The South African Air Force’s (SAAF’s) premier maritime helicopter squadron turned 80 in July and to celebrate the occasion, a formal cocktail function was held at Air Force Base (AFB) Ysterplaat on 5 August.

Formed from 31 Flight as 22 (Torpedo-Bomber-Reconnaissance) Squadron in Durban on 1 July 1942, the squadron was assigned anti-submarine, coastal recce and convey escort work with surviving ex-South African Airways Ju-86 and ageing Anson aircraft. The squadron is still known for its maritime role, operating from AFB Ysterplaat (Cape Town) with the Oryx medium transport and Super Lynx maritime helicopters.

Despite a tight budget, the squadron’s personnel and supporters turned the main hall at the SAAF Museum satellite branch at AFB Ysterplaat into a dazzling spectacle, with retired 22 Squadron Alouette III light transport and Wasp maritime helicopters suitably displayed outside.

Amongst the guests were three former Officers Commanding: Chris Stroebel, Manie Geldenhuys and Brian Bell. An indication of how the squadron is still fulfilling its duties, the current Officer Commanding, Lieutenant Colonel Kyle Jonker and other squadron members were unable to attend as they are currently deployed to Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, as part of the MONUSCO peacekeeping mission. However, they were kept suitably updated of the evening’s activities in real time.

Following its formation in July 1942, by August 1942 the Junkers aircraft were replaced by Venturas. In July 1944 the squadron moved from patrolling the Indian Ocean to Gibraltar to operate in the Mediterranean. In July 1945 22 Squadron was posted to Gianaclis in Egypt and in August moved to Idku where it was disbanded on 24 October 1945. The squadron was reformed in 1954, again with Venturas, but was later disbanded once more in 1958.

22 Flight was formed on 1 January 1964 at Ysterplaat to operate the newly acquired Westland Wasp and became a full squadron in May 1976. The Alouette III was added to the fleet in 1978 and the squadron continued to operate the Alouette III when the Wasp was retired in 1990, with the Puma joining the fleet when 22 Squadron was amalgamated with 30 Squadron at the end of 1991. The Puma was replaced by the Oryx in 1994. The squadron took delivery of four Super Lynx maritime helicopters in 2007 and these are operated from the SA Navy’s Meko A200SAN class frigates.

The squadron is considered the “maritime” helicopter squadron and provides helicopters, air and ground crews for deployments aboard Navy vessels in addition to its standard SANDF support tasks, mountain rescue, fire fighting, maritime search and rescue, etc.







Congratulations to 22 Squadron and may you have many more safe flying hours ahead.