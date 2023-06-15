2023 African Partnership Flight kicks off in Zambia

The Zambian Air Force and United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa are co-hosting the 2023 edition of African Partnership Flight (APF), which began on 5 June in Lusaka.

The APF will host partners from across South and West Africa, including delegations from Botswana, Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe as well as the two co-hosts, Zambia and the US, the US Air Force siad. The event will focus on broadening deployment interoperability, logistics and sustainment capabilities.

“The African Partnership Flight is not just about military cooperation, it is about building bridges between nations,” said Lieutenant General Colin Barry, Zambia Air Force commander. “It is about forging collaboration, about trust and understanding, and embracing the diversity that defines Africa.”

APF serves as an opportunity to open dialogue between air force leaders across the continent, identify opportunities for the US to assist African partners, and implement collective solutions. Building partnership capacity towards deployment objectives provides coalition forces the advanced capabilities to respond anytime anywhere and defend against a spectrum of threats, the US Air Force said.

“By sharing experiences and jointly developing solutions to challenges, operations can be improved, Airmen can be supported, and lives can be saved,” said Colonel Beth Lane, US Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa International Affairs division chief.